Japan April wholesale prices jump on rising material costs

TOKYO: Japan's wholesale prices jumped 3.6per cent in April from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Monday, a sign rising energy and commodities costs were weighing on corporate margins.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, was faster than a median market forecast for a 3.1per cent increase and followed a 1.2per cent annual increase in March.

Oil goods prices rose 39.3per cent in April from a year earlier and nonferrous metals prices by 35.2per cent reflecting robust global demand and the base effect of last year's plunge, the data showed.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 1.7per cent from a year earlier, the data showed.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes)