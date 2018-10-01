Japan at 27-yr high but Asia shares struggle in holiday trade

TOKYO: Japanese shares powered to a new 27-year high on Monday (Oct 1) after the US and Canada clinched a long-awaited trade deal, but other Asian equity markets struggled in subdued holiday trading.

Tokyo's leading Nikkei index closed at 24,245.76, finally crossing the record level it had flirted with on Friday, as traders shrugged off disappointing business confidence data and a weekend typhoon that shredded the country.

Also driven by a weaker yen against the dollar, this represented a gain of 0.52 per cent and was the top performer in Asia, where markets in Hong Kong and China were closed.

Analysts warned, however, that traders could be looking to take some cash off the table following healthy gains in recent days.

"While the market maintained its strong momentum, it would be no surprise to see investors cash in on the recent gains at any time," Hikaru Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, told AFP.

Elsewhere in the region, South Korea's Kospi index was off 0.1 per cent and Australian equities were lower by 0.6 per cent in thin trade due to a public holiday.

Traders appeared broadly encouraged by news that the US and Canada had reached an agreement on a new free trade pact that will include Mexico, with the Canadian dollar jumping on news of the deal.

"Reaching a 27-year high is symbolic but still a stop on the road to further gains," Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

"The news about NAFTA gave an extra boost to the market."

European stocks opened cautiously, amid concerns over Italian budgetary woes. Paris opened broadly flat and the German DAX was up 0.16 per cent. London's FTSE-100 opened in the green by 0.19 per cent.

"The Italian government is clearly on a collision course with Brussels and investors are aware that this crisis cannot and will not be resolved quickly," said Milan Cutkovic, an analyst at AxiTrader.

Thursday's budget deal in Italy that calls for a 2.4 per cent deficit for the next three years came after warnings from the European Union to rein in spending and it vastly exceeds the 0.8 per cent deficit foreseen by the previous, centre-left government.

Foreign exchange markets were relatively calm, with a climb in the dollar's value against the yen providing a boost to Japanese exporters.

The pound was up against the dollar as British Prime Minister Theresa May gathered her ruling Conservative Party in the central city of Birmingham, facing an open revolt by former colleague Boris Johnson over her plans for Brexit.

- Key figures around 0830 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 per cent at 24,245.76 (close)

Hong Kong (closed) - Hang Seng at 27,788.52

Shanghai (closed) - Composite at 2,821.35

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.1596 from US$1.1582 at 0630 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3041 from US$1.3026 at 0630 GMT

Dollar/yen: UP at ¥114.01 from ¥113.96 at 0630 GMT

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 14 cents at US$73.32 per barrel

Oil - Brent Crude: DOWN 36 cents at US$82.71 per barrel

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 7,496.17

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 per cent at 12,265.89

Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 5,494.93

New York - Dow Jones: 26,458.31 (close)