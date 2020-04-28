Japan automakers post 34% plunge in March global sales

Japanese automakers saw a 34per cent fall in global vehicle sales in March when the coronavirus outbreak began to spread globally, and face a further tumble in the coming months.

TOKYO: Japanese automakers saw a 34 per cent fall in global vehicle sales in March when the coronavirus outbreak began to spread globally, and face a further tumble in the coming months.

Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and the country's four other major automakers posted retail sales of around 1.82 million cars worldwide, down from around 2.77 million a year earlier.

For the financial year ended March, their combined global sales fell 7.3 per cent to 26.5 million vehicles, their lowest in 4 years, Reuters calculations showed based on individual automaker sales figures announced on Tuesday.

