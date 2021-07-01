Japan business mood rises fourth straight quarters led by exports - tankan

Confidence at Japanese big manufacturers rose for a fourth straight quarter due to a boost to exports and profits from a pick-up in external demand, a key "tankan" survey by the central bank showed on Thursday.

TOKYO: Confidence at Japanese big manufacturers rose for a fourth straight quarter due to a boost to exports and profits from a pick-up in external demand, a key "tankan" survey by the central bank showed on Thursday.

The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment rose to plus 14 from plus 5 in March, the Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan business survey showed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mood among big non-manufacturers also improved for a second straight quarter, the survey showed.

The survey also showed big firms plan to raise their capital spending by 9.6per cent in the financial year to March 2022.

The reading compared with the market's median forecast for a 7.2per cent gain, following a 3per cent increase seen in March.

For the POLL

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the BOJ's table:

http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/tk/yoshi/tk2106.htm http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/tk/yoshi/tk2103.htm

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)