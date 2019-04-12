Japan court extends Carlos Ghosn's detention until April 22

TOKYO: The Tokyo District Court said on Friday it had extended Carlos Ghosn's detention period by eight days, giving prosecutors until April 22 to bring formal charges against the former Nissan Motor boss or let him go.

Ghosn was arrested for the fourth time last week on suspicion that he had tried to enrich himself at Nissan's expense, to the tune of US$5 million.

He is awaiting trial on other charges including financial misconduct. Ghosn, who had been released on US$9 million bail in early March after spending 108 days in jail, has denied any wrongdoing.

