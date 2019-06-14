Japan Display says has not received notice about Chinese investment

Apple Inc supplier Japan Display Inc on Friday said it had not received notice from a Chinese-Taiwanese consortium about a potential 80 billion yen (US$740 million) investment, raising the possibility of a critical delay in much-needed cash.

A further delay of a cash injection could raise questions about the survival of the ailing smartphone screen maker, which has been hit by Apple's slowing iPhone sales and a late shift to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens.

