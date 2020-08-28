Japan Display to sell screen plant to Sharp for US$390 million, repay debt to Apple

TOKYO: Japan Display said on Friday it has agreed to sell a smartphone screen plant in central Japan to Sharp Corp for US$390 million, raising funds to repay debt it owes Apple Inc for the plant construction costs.

The company said in a statement it will also sell screen plant equipment at the liquid crystal display (LCD) factory to "an overseas customer" for US$285 million, or US$85 million more than the amount announced in March. Sources said the customer is Apple.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan Display owes Apple US$702.5 million for the US$1.5 billion cost of building the plant five years ago, and the Japanese supplier said the US$675 million raised from the plant and equipment sale would be used for repayment.

Sharp, a supplier of sensors, camera modules and LCD screens for Apple's iPhones, is buying the central Japan plant at the request of Apple and plans to consolidate its iPhone panel production there, a source familiar with the matter said.

Representatives at Apple's Japanese unit were not immediately available for comment. Sharp declined to comment on its panel strategy and customers.

Sharp, a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn, has been operating its own smartphone panel plant almost at full capacity, in part due to the popularity of Apple's new lower cost iPhone SE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharp will use the vacated smartphone panel lines at its existing LCD plant to boost production of panels for autos and medical equipment, said the source, who declined to be identified because the issue is private.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast.)