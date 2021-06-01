Japan Finance Minister Aso likely to meet with US Treasury Secretary Yellen - Kyodo
Japanese Finance Minister will likely to hold a bilateral meeting on June 4 with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of G7 financial leaders' meeting in London, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister will likely to hold a bilateral meeting on June 4 with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of G7 financial leaders' meeting in London, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)