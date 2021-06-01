Japan Finance Minister Aso likely to meet with US Treasury Secretary Yellen - Kyodo

Japan Finance Minister Aso likely to meet with US Treasury Secretary Yellen - Kyodo

Japanese Finance Minister will likely to hold a bilateral meeting on June 4 with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of G7 financial leaders' meeting in London, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Japan&apos;s key economic ministers deliver policy speeches at start of parliament sess
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, wearing a protective face mask, delivers his policy speech at the opening of an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

