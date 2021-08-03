Japan Finance Minister Aso says not considering extra budget for now

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government was not yet considering compiling an extra budget, as the situation with the coronavirus pandemic was unpredictable.

"It's true Japan's fiscal situation has worsened. But it will improve to near pre-pandemic levels once vaccinations proceed," Aso told a news conference.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Leika Kihara)