Japan Finance Minister Aso says not considering extra budget for now

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the government was not yet considering compiling an extra budget, as the situation with the coronavirus pandemic was unpredictable.

FILE PHOTO: Japan&apos;s key economic ministers deliver policy speeches at start of parliament sess
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, wearing a protective face mask, delivers his policy speech at the opening of an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

"It's true Japan's fiscal situation has worsened. But it will improve to near pre-pandemic levels once vaccinations proceed," Aso told a news conference.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Leika Kihara)

Source: Reuters

