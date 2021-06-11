Japan Finance Minister Aso says won't comment on Toshiba report

Business

Japan Finance Minister Aso says won't comment on Toshiba report

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso declined to comment on an independent probe concluding that the trade ministry had colluded with Toshiba executives to pressure stockholders to fall in line with management's plans.

FILE PHOTO: Japan&apos;s key economic ministers deliver policy speeches at start of parliament sess
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, wearing a protective face mask, delivers his policy speech at the opening of an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Bookmark

TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso declined to comment on an independent probe concluding that the trade ministry had colluded with Toshiba executives to pressure stockholders to fall in line with management's plans.

"I won't comment on reports concerning individual companies," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Friday.

The report from independent investigators says Toshiba's management asked the trade and industry ministry to help counter activist overseas stock owners at its annual general meeting last July.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark