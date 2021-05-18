Japan Finance Minister blames private consumption for causing GDP contraction

Business

Japan Finance Minister blames private consumption for causing GDP contraction

Private consumption was the biggest factor for Japan's economic contraction in the January-March quarter, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Japan&apos;s key economic ministers deliver policy speeches at start of parliament sess
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, wearing a protective face mask, delivers his policy speech at the opening of an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Bookmark

TOKYO: Private consumption was the biggest factor for Japan's economic contraction in the January-March quarter, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the economy would resume a recovery ahead on the back of the government's stimulus measures and a pick-up in the global economy.

Aso made the comment shortly after government data showed Japan's economy shrank an annualised 5.1per cent, posting the first contraction in three quarters.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark