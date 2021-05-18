Japan Finance Minister blames private consumption for causing GDP contraction

Private consumption was the biggest factor for Japan's economic contraction in the January-March quarter, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the economy would resume a recovery ahead on the back of the government's stimulus measures and a pick-up in the global economy.

Aso made the comment shortly after government data showed Japan's economy shrank an annualised 5.1per cent, posting the first contraction in three quarters.

