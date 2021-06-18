Japan Finance Minister vows to revive growth and restore public finances

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that the government will try to achieve both economic growth and fiscal reform, as it pledged to stick to its budget-balancing target in an annual mid-year economic policy blueprint.

FILE PHOTO: Japan&apos;s key economic ministers deliver policy speeches at start of parliament sess
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Financial Minister Taro Aso prepares to deliver his policy speech at the opening of the Lower House plenary session in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

"It's true the situation is severe" for Japan to meet its aim of bringing a primary budget surplus, excluding new bond sales and debt servicing costs, Aso told reporters after the cabinet approved the blueprint.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

