Japan government calls for stable alliance among Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi

TOKYO: Japan believes it is important for Nissan Motor Co, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors Corp to maintain a stable alliance, its top government spokesman said on Wednesday (Nov 21).

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment in a regular news conference.

The three automakers' alliance has been jolted by the arrest this week of Nissan's Chairman Carlos Ghosn on suspicion of financial misconduct.

Ghosn is also chairman and chief executive of Nissan's French partner Renault and chairman of Mitsubishi Motors, the third partner in the alliance.