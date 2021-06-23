Japan govt to consider tighter rules on foreign owners of domestic firms - Yomiuri

TOKYO: The Japanese government is considering tightening regulation on investment from foreign entities in Japanese firms with important technology in areas such as nuclear and defence, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The new regulation will aim to prevent overseas funds and companies from slapping demands on Japanese companies that may weaken their competitive edge or leak technological expertise, the paper said, without citing sources.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)