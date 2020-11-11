Honda says will be first to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars

TOKYO: Japan's Honda Motor on Wednesday (Nov 11) said it will be the world's first automaker to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars that will allow drivers to let their vehicles navigate congested expressway traffic.

"Honda is planning to launch sales of a Honda Legend (luxury sedan) equipped with the newly approved automated driving equipment before the end" of Mar 21, Honda said in a press release.

Japan's government earlier in the day awarded a safety certification to Honda's autonomous "Traffic Jam Pilot" driving technology.

Source: Reuters/kv

