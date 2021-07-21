Japan June exports jump 48.6per cent year/year - MOF

Japan's exports rose 48.6per cent in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

TOKYO: Japan's exports rose 48.6per cent in June from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The rise compared with a 46.2per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 49.6per cent growth in May, the sharpest monthly increase since April 1980.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Imports rose 32.7per cent in the year to June, versus the median estimate for a 29.0per cent increase.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 383.2 billion yen (US$3.49 billion), versus the median estimate for a 460.0 billion yen surplus.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)