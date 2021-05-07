Japan March real wages rise for 2nd straight month

Business

Japan March real wages rise for 2nd straight month

Japan's real wages rose for the second consecutive month in March, the government said on Friday, in a sign economic conditions recovered from the heavy blow they took from the coronavirus pandemic last year.

FILE PHOTO: People cross a street in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: People cross a street in Tokyo March 18, 2015. . REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Bookmark

TOKYO: Japan's real wages rose for the second consecutive month in March, the government said on Friday, in a sign economic conditions recovered from the heavy blow they took from the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The health crisis continues to hobble the world's third-largest economy, with the government set to discuss extending a state of emergency rolled out in Tokyo and some other areas in response to a resurgence of infections on Friday.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key measure of households' purchasing power, rose 0.5per cent in March compared with the same month a year earlier, the labour ministry said on Friday.

It was the second straight month inflation-adjusted real wages rose, in part due to a drop in consumer price inflation, after a downwardly revised 0.1per cent gain in February.

Nominal total cash earnings also rose, growing 0.2per cent in March from a year earlier, following a downwardly revised 0.4per cent fall in February.

Regular pay - or base salary, which makes up most of total cash earnings and determines a wage trend - rose for the third consecutive month, growing 0.8per cent after a downwardly revised 0.2per cent rise the previous month, according to the data.

Overtime pay, a key indicator of strength in corporate activity, declined 6.2per cent in March compared to the same month a year earlier, falling for the 19th straight month.

Special payments, which include winter bonuses, dropped 0.3per cent in March after a 2.8per cent rise in February.

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed for more than one month at a company that employed more than five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html

(US$1 = 109.1200 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark