Japan May core CPI rises 0.1 pct yr/yr
TOKYO, June 18: Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.1 percent annual gain.
Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in May from a year ago.
