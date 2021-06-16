Japan May exports rise 49.6per cent year/year - MOF

Japan's exports rose 49.6per cent in May from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

TOKYO: Japan's exports rose 49.6per cent in May from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The rise compares with a 51.3per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 38per cent rise in April.

Imports jumped 27.9per cent in the year to May versus the median estimate for a 26.6per cent gain.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 187.1 billion yen (US$1.70 billion), versus the median estimate for a 91.2 billion yen shortfall.

(US$1 = 110.0900 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)