Japan PM Suga brushes aside calls for extra budget amid pandemic

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday brushed aside calls for the government to compile a supplementary budget to support a pandemic-ravaged economy.

Japanese Prime Minister Suga holds a news conference in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga responds to a reporter’s question after speaking at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, May 7, 2021. Hiro Komae/Pool via REUTERS

"The government has reserves set aside, which it can tap for emergency spending" to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Suga told parliament, in response to a lawmaker calling for an extra budget.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

Source: Reuters

