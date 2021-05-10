Japan PM Suga brushes aside calls for extra budget amid pandemic

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday brushed aside calls for the government to compile a supplementary budget to support a pandemic-ravaged economy.

"The government has reserves set aside, which it can tap for emergency spending" to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Suga told parliament, in response to a lawmaker calling for an extra budget.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)