TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday the government was sticking to its pledge for fiscal reform, even as it seeks to revitalise an economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our immediate priority is to put an end to the pandemic as soon as possible and to speed up vaccine inoculation. We'll also steadily adopt support measures to protect businesses, jobs and people's livelihoods," Suga told parliament.



