Japan police probe Uber Eats for suspected breach of immigration law - Kyodo

TOKYO: Japanese police on Tuesday filed a notice of investigation against the local office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two representatives for suspected breach of immigration law, the Kyodo News agency reported.

The police sent a notice to the company about alleged unauthorised work by Vietnamese nationals that took place from June to August 2020.

An Uber spokesperson told Reuters the company was "fully cooperating" and that the police investigation could lead to charges from prosecutors.

The company "has taken a number of steps to strengthen onboarding procedures for prospective couriers," the spokesperson said in a statement.

