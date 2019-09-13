Japan Post Bank admits improper sales to elderly clients, discovers 19,500 cases

Japan Post Bank said it had improperly sold investment trust products to elderly customers in a total of about 19,500 cases, the latest case of misconduct at the state-backed postal and financial group ahead of its planned privatization.

TOKYO: Japan Post Bank said it had improperly sold investment trust products to elderly customers in a total of about 19,500 cases, the latest case of misconduct at the state-backed postal and financial group ahead of its planned privatization.

The bank said it discovered that its branches and post offices had neglected an internal rule requiring staff to confirm twice that customers aged 70 years or older be in good health and have a good grasp of its products before making any sales.

