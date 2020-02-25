Japan's ANA says to buy 20 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners

TOKYO: Japan's ANA Holdings said Tuesday (Feb 25) it will buy 20 new Boeing 787-10 and 787-9 aircraft, with the planes expected to go into service between 2022 and 2025.

The order will be made up of 11 787-10 aircraft, which will serve domestic routes, and nine 787-9 planes for international destinations.

The price tag was not disclosed.

All Nippon Airways has been gradually replacing its Boeing 777s with 787s, citing better fuel efficiency and a reduction in noise emissions.

Once all 20 of the newly ordered planes go into service, ANA will operate some 103 787s, the firm said.

"Boeing's 787s have served ANA with distinction, and we are proud to expand our fleet by adding more of these technologically advanced aircraft," said Yutaka Ito, executive vice president of ANA and ANA Holdings, in a statement.

"These planes represent a significant step forward for ANA as we work to make our entire fleet more eco-friendly and to reduce noise output," Ito added.

Earlier on Tuesday industry sources said Boeing is close to a deal to supply more 787 Dreamliners to ANA in what would be the US planemaker's first commercial order announcement so far this year.



The deal for the General Electric-powered aircraft is a boost for the US planemaker after it posted no January orders for the first time in decades while wrestling with the grounding of its smaller 737 MAX.



ANA, which was the launch customer for the 787 programme in 2011, operates all three models of the plane, the 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10. It has 71 of the planes in its fleet, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.



ANA uses Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC engines to power its existing 787 fleet. However, problems with those engines requiring extra inspections led the Japanese carrier to cancel hundreds of flights in 2018.



Air New Zealand, also a Rolls-Royce customer for its 787 fleet, last year ordered GE engines for its latest order of eight planes, meaning it will operate both types in the future.