Japan's coincident index rises in April

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers wearing protective masks choose clothes at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO: Japan's coincident indicator index rose in April, the government said on Thursday, even as measures to curb coronavirus infections weighed on economic activity.

The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales, gained a preliminary 2.6 points from the previous month to 95.5 in April, the Cabinet Office said.

The index of leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, rose 0.6 points to 103.0.

Source: Reuters

