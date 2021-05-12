Japan's coincident index rises in March

Japan's coincident index rises in March

Japan's coincident indicator index rose in March, the government said on Wednesday, supported by strong retail sales and exports, even as the coronavirus crisis remained a threat to the country's economic recovery.

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way in Tokyo, Japan, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data including factory output, employment and retail sales, gained a preliminary 3.2 points from the previous month to 93.1 in March, the Cabinet Office said.

The index of leading economic indicators, which is a gauge of the economy a few months ahead and is compiled using data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, grew 4.3 points to 103.2.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Daniel Leussink)

Source: Reuters

