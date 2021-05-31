Japan's consumer confidence eases in May - govt

Japan's consumer confidence slid slightly in May, the government said on Monday, amid prolonged lockdown measures to curb coronavirus infections.

TOKYO: Japan's consumer confidence slid slightly in May, the government said on Monday, amid prolonged lockdown measures to curb coronavirus infections.

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 34.1 in May, compared with 34.7 in April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government downgraded its view on the sentiment index, saying the pace of recovery had slowed.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)