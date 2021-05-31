Japan's consumer confidence eases in May - govt

Japan's consumer confidence slid slightly in May, the government said on Monday, amid prolonged lockdown measures to curb coronavirus infections.

FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan&apos;s supermarket
FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 34.1 in May, compared with 34.7 in April.

The government downgraded its view on the sentiment index, saying the pace of recovery had slowed.

