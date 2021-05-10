Japan's Eneos to restart Sendai refinery in second half of May

TOKYO: Eneos Corp, Japan's biggest oil refiner, said it plans to restart its 145,000 barrel per day (bpd) Sendai refinery in the second half of May after it was shut down automatically during an earthquake earlier this month.

The company also plans to restart its 127,500 bpd Wakayama refinery in western Japan around the same time. It closed down in March because of the failure of compressed air equipment and a fire at a building for an air supply device.

Eneos will restart the 95,200 bpd No. 2 crude distillation unit (CDU) at the Mizushima-B refinery in western Japan around mid-May after carrying out maintenance since February, the company said in an update on refinery operations.

The 105,000 bpd No. 3 CDU at the Mizushima-B refinery will be restarted in early June after also being closed for maintenance since February.

The company's 135,000 bpd Sakai refinery will be shut from the middle of May to late June for scheduled maintenance.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by David Clarke)

