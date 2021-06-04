Japan's fiscal blueprint draft to call for fiscal reform - NTV

Japan's government will say the country must "aim to" achieve its fiscal target bearing in mind that its fiscal state is in dire straits from spending to combat the coronavirus pandemic, a draft of a fiscal blueprint obtained by Nippon TV showed.

The government must lay the groundwork towards fiscal restoration before baby boomers reach 75, the broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the blueprint.

