Japan's FSA says disappointing that global regulations didn't stop Archegos hit

TOKYO: The head of Japan's financial watchdog said he was disappointed to see the global fallout from the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management despite past regulatory reforms.

"Although the problem didn't result in the collapse of financial system, it's very disappointing such a major incident happened," Ryozo Himino, Financial Services Agency (FSA) Commissioner, said in an online speech.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa)