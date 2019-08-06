Japan's FTC investigating Apple over pressure on parts makers: Report

TOKYO: Japan's Fair Trade Commission is investigating Apple Inc over its pressure on Japanese parts makers and whether it abused its position of power in violation of anti-monopoly rules, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

An FTC survey of companies showed that Apple had signed contracts forcing firms to provide free technology and know-how for parts manufacturing, the Mainichi said.

When a company called it an infringement of intellectual property rights and demanded a revision, Apple threatened to end their business relationship, the report said.

The FTC had no immediate comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

