Japan's FTC investigating Apple over pressure on parts makers: Report

FILE PHOTO: A boy tries to use an Apple laptop at a computer shop in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
TOKYO: Japan's Fair Trade Commission is investigating Apple Inc over its pressure on Japanese parts makers and whether it abused its position of power in violation of anti-monopoly rules, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

An FTC survey of companies showed that Apple had signed contracts forcing firms to provide free technology and know-how for parts manufacturing, the Mainichi said.

When a company called it an infringement of intellectual property rights and demanded a revision, Apple threatened to end their business relationship, the report said.

The FTC had no immediate comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

