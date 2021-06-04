Japan's Fuji Oil shuts 143,000 bpd Sodegaura refinery for maintenance

Japanese refiner Fuji Oil Co Ltd has shut the 143,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit at its Sodegaura oil refinery for scheduled maintenance on May 12, a company spokesman said on Friday.

The company's only refinery is located east of Tokyo in Chiba and is expected to restart operations in early July, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)