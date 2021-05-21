Japan's govt likely to forgo submitting extra budget to current Diet - Yomiuri

Japan's government is likely to forgo submitting an extra budget to the current parliament session running until June 16, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.

While some lawmakers have called for compiling an extra budget to fund spending to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the government judged there was not enough time to pass it through parliament with less than a month before it closes, the paper said, citing several government and ruling coalition lawmakers.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)