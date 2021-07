TOKYO: Japan's jobless rate fell in June, while the availability of jobs improved to its highest level since May last year, government data showed on Friday (Jul 30).

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.9 per cent from 3.0 per cent in May, against a median market forecast for 3.0 per cent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.13 from 1.09 in May, exceeding the median forecast of 1.10.