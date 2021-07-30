Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.9per cent in June - govt

Japan's jobless rate fell in June, while the availability of jobs improved to its highest level since May last year, government data showed on Friday.

TOKYO: Japan's jobless rate fell in June, while the availability of jobs improved to its highest level since May last year, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.9per cent from 3.0per cent in May, against a median market forecast for 3.0per cent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.13 from 1.09 in May, exceeding the median forecast of 1.10.

A full table can be seen on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)