Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.9per cent in June - govt

TOKYO: Japan's jobless rate fell in June, while the availability of jobs improved to its highest level since May last year, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.9per cent from 3.0per cent in May, against a median market forecast for 3.0per cent, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.13 from 1.09 in May, exceeding the median forecast of 1.10.

