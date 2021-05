TOKYO: Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8 per cent in April, while the availability of jobs worsened from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with 2.6 per cent in March and the median forecast of 2.7 per cent.

Labour ministry data showed the jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.09, down from the previous month's 1.10, which was also the Reuters poll forecast.