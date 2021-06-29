Japan's jobless rate rises to 3.0per cent in May - govt

Japan's jobless rate rose to 3.0per cent in May, while the availability of jobs was unchanged from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

TOKYO: Japan's jobless rate rose to 3.0per cent in May, while the availability of jobs was unchanged from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with 2.8per cent in April and the median forecast of 2.9per cent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio held steady from the previous month at 1.09, labour ministry data showed, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 1.08.

