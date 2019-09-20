Japan's Mitsubishi says Singapore unit loses US$320 million on crude oil trading

TOKYO: Mitsubishi, one of Japan's biggest trading houses, said on Friday (Sep 20) a Singapore-based unit has made a loss of US$320 million from unauthorised trading of crude oil derivatives.

An employee of Petro-Diamond Singapore (PDS) who handles crude oil trades for China "was discovered to have been repeatedly engaging in unauthorised derivatives transactions and disguising them to look like hedge transactions since January of this year," Mitsubishi said in a statement.

While PDS has closed the positions, "we are now examining the total amount of losses," Mitsubishi said.