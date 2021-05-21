Japan's Mizuno and World Co to stop using Xinjiang cotton - Nikkei

Japanese apparel makers Mizuno and World Co will stop using Xinjiang cotton out of concerns over alleged human rights violations in the region, Nikkei reported on Friday.

TOKYO: Japanese apparel makers Mizuno and World Co will stop using Xinjiang cotton out of concerns over alleged human rights violations in the region, Nikkei reported on Friday.

Apparel manufacturers have been criticised for using cotton from the western region of Xinjiang, where western countries and Japan have accused China of mass detention of Muslim Uyghurs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China denies all accusations of abuse.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by David Goodman)