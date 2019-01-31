Japan's Nintendo reports 36 percent jump in operating profit, beating expectations

Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd reported a 36 percent jump in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, beating market expectations, buoyed by strong software sales of its hybrid home-portable Switch device.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said operating profit for the September-December period was 158.6 billion yen (US$1.46 billion).

That compared with the 149 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Nintendo lowered its full-year Switch hardware sales forecast to 17 million units from 20 million previously but upgraded the software forecast to 110 million units from 100 million previously.

