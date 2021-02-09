Japan's Nissan unexpectedly posts operating profit in third quarter

Japan's Nissan unexpectedly posts operating profit in third quarter

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday posted an operating loss of 131.6 billion yen (US$1.26 billion) in the nine months that ended Dec. 31, compared with a 54.34 billion yen profit a year ago.

A visitor is seen at Nissan Motor Corp.&apos;s showroom in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: A visitor is seen at Nissan Motor Corp.'s showroom in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2020.
TOKYO: Japan's No. 3 automaker Nissan Motor Co posted a third quarter operating profit on Tuesday, beating analyst estimates for a loss, as it benefited from a rebound in demand for cars.

The automaker recorded an operating profit of 27.1 billion yen (US$258.71 million) in the October-December period versus a 22.7 billion yen profit a year ago. That compared with an average 43.57 billion yen loss estimate from seven analysts surveyed by Refinitive SmartEstimates.

The automaker also raised its full-year forecast and now expects an operating loss of 205 billion yen in 2021, having previously forecast a 340 billion yen loss.

That is better than an average forecast for a 230.1 billion yen loss this business year based on predictions from 19 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

