Japan's PM vows to stick to FY2025 budget surplus target

TOKYO: Japan will adhere to its aim of achieving a budget surplus, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday, though his government is struggling to balance the budget as it is under pressure to spend heavily in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We won't abandon the flag of achieving a primary budget surplus," Suga told his top economic advisory panel, while setting out the main mid-year policy objectives.

The government aims to bring the primary budget, which excludes new bond sales and debt servicing costs, into surplus the fiscal year ending in March 2026.

Many analysts doubt whether the government can meet that target given the massive spending needed to meet the economic challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan's public debt is 2.5 times the size of its economy, and the heaviest among industrialised nations.

Suga told the Council of Economy and Fiscal Policy (CEFP) that an ongoing campaign for digital transformation and greener society as well as revival of regional economies and childcare support were among items on the policy roadmap that would be addressed in more detail at the panel's meeting in June.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)