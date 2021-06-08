Japan's Q1 GDP revised up to 3.9per cent annualised contraction

Japan's economy shrank 3.9per cent in the first quarter, slightly better than the initial estimate of a 5.1per cent contraction, revised government data showed, posting its first decline in three quarters as private spending took a hit from a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

FILE PHOTO: Commuting hour amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way during commuting hour at a business district in Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office on Tuesday compared with economists' median forecast for a 4.8per cent contraction in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP declined 1.0per cent, also better than the initial reading of minus 1.3per cent and a median forecast for a 1.2per cent fall.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

