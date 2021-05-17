Japan's Recruit targets 50per cent female executives within 10 years

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said on Monday it aims to have women in half of its senior executive roles within 10 years, setting an industry-leading target in Japan where corporate leaders are overwhelmingly male.

TOKYO: Staffing agency Recruit Holdings Co Ltd said on Monday it aims to have women in half of its senior executive roles within 10 years, setting an industry-leading target in Japan where corporate leaders are overwhelmingly male.

At Recruit, which in recent years acquired employment sites Glassdoor and Indeed as part of an overseas expansion drive, women currently make up 10per cent of senior executives, 42per cent of managers and 52per cent of total employees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)