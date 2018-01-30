Japan's Renesas in talks to buy chipmaker Maxim in deal worth up to US$20b: Report

TOKYO: Japanese automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp is in talks to acquire US chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products Inc in a deal that could be valued up to US$20 billion, CNBC reported.

A deal is not imminent and one may not happen, CNBC said.

A spokesman at Renesas declined to confirm or deny the report, saying the company continues to explore various options for growth but that nothing had been decided.

Maxim was not immediately available for comment.

Shares in the San Jose, California-based company ended up 12.3 per cent at US$66.27 on the Nasdaq on Monday (Jan 29) after the report.

In 2016, Renesas beat out rival suitor Maxim in a deal to buy U.S. chipmaker Intersil Corp for US$3.2 billion, an all-cash deal that bolstered the Japanese group's efforts to refocus the company around automotive chips.

Renesas, created from the semiconductor units of several Japanese companies, has amassed a significant war chest since a state fund and key clients bailed it out after the Fukushima earthquake in 2011.

